Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar Dhammazedi Bell found claims under scrutiny
In August the BBC featured the story of Myanmar's Dhammazedi Bell which had been lost for over 400 years.
A team has now claimed that they have found it in a river in Yangon, but there is no hard evidence to back up their claims.
Jonah Fisher reports.
-
10 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-29137339/myanmar-dhammazedi-bell-found-claims-under-scrutinyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window