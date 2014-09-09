Australian police inspect beach at Byron Bay
Australia shark attack: Man killed at Byron Bay

A 50-year-old man has been killed in a shark attack off a beach in Byron Bay, the most easterly point on the Australian mainland, officials say.

The man sustained severe injuries on his right leg at the popular tourist destination in New South Wales.

A swimmer brought him in to the beach but he was pronounced dead.

Andy Moore reports.

  • 09 Sep 2014
