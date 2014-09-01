Media player
Pakistan: Presenter urges calm as TV station is stormed
The Pakistani army has stepped in to remove anti-government protesters from state TV headquarters in Islamabad, after they stormed the building, taking it off air.
As stick-wielding demonstrators entered the building, the news reader on Pakistan's state TV said there was ''no reason to panic'' and urged people to remain calm.
The station, PTV, has since resumed its broadcasts.
01 Sep 2014
