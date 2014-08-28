Video

A sheep called Shaun, recently found in Tasmania, was thought to be the wooliest in the world as he had never been shorn before.

He has now had a shave for the first time in his life and his fleece has weighed in at a whopping 23 kilograms.

Sadly for Shaun, he has not broken the current record for he heaviest coat - that is held by Shrek, a sheep found in New Zealand who apparently hid in caves for years and had a 27-kilogram fleece.

Serena Chaudhry reports.