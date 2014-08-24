A car drives off after running over a boy in China
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chinese boy unhurt after car runs over him

A six-year-old boy was left unhurt after being run over by a driver in China's Shandong Province on Wednesday.

The boy was at the side of a driveway when a car drove over him.

Nuala McGovern reports

  • 24 Aug 2014
Go to next video: Boy, 9, sets Rubik's Cube 'record'