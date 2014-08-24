Media player
Chinese boy unhurt after car runs over him
A six-year-old boy was left unhurt after being run over by a driver in China's Shandong Province on Wednesday.
The boy was at the side of a driveway when a car drove over him.
Nuala McGovern reports
24 Aug 2014
