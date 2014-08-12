Video

A designer and cartoonist in Pakistan has created a female superhero who fights terrorists, traffickers and gangsters in Karachi.

Shahan Zaidi also helped with the making of the award-winning Burqa Avenger - a television cartoon series for children - but his latest creation called Bloody Nasreen has drawn both praise and criticism along with a lot of buzz on social media.

He is hoping to launch his graphic novel and live-action movie based on the same character later this year.

BBC News went to meet Shahan Zaidi and hear what inspired him to create Bloody Nasreen.

Video journalist: Amber Shamsi