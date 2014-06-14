Woman casts ballot in Jalalabad
Afghan elections: Polls open in run-off election

Polls have opened in a run-off election that will determine who will succeed Hamid Karzai as president of Afghanistan.

The choice is between former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah and ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani.

The BBC's Bilal Sarwary says there have been reports of gunfire and fraud in some provinces but that people are still coming out to vote.

