Afghan elections: Polls open in run-off election
Polls have opened in a run-off election that will determine who will succeed Hamid Karzai as president of Afghanistan.
The choice is between former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah and ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani.
The BBC's Bilal Sarwary says there have been reports of gunfire and fraud in some provinces but that people are still coming out to vote.
14 Jun 2014
