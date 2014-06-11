Tamil cricketers seek asylum in Australia

Video

Padded up and steeled for action in a suburban league in Sydney, Ocean 12 are a sporting team like no other.

The team is made up of Tamil asylum seekers, released from immigration detention on temporary visas and competing for a place in the finals of a global cricket competition.

But ultimate victory lies beyond the game of cricket, and in the hands of the immigration authorities who will decide if they can stay permanently and build a new life in Australia.

Phil Mercer reports.