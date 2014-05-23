Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby caught by man after falling from second storey window
Chinese TV has aired footage it said showed the moment a baby was caught after falling from a second storey apartment window.
The infant is said to have climbed on to the window ledge looking for its mother.
The incident is reported to have happened in Xiaolan Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province.
Mr Li, who caught the child, said he was "just worried about failing to catch him".
23 May 2014
