Thai soldier silhouetted near Government House, Bangkok (23 May)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand: Television networks off air after coup

Two days after imposing martial law in Thailand, the army has carried out a coup d'etat.

In a statement broadcast on national television, the country's army chief announced that the military had seized power to restore stability and order after six months of political turmoil.

The BBC's Jonathan Head in Bangkok said that TV networks, including the BBC, have ceased normal programming and a curfew is in place.

  • 22 May 2014
Go to next video: 'Democracy not working' in Thailand