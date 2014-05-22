Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand: Television networks off air after coup
Two days after imposing martial law in Thailand, the army has carried out a coup d'etat.
In a statement broadcast on national television, the country's army chief announced that the military had seized power to restore stability and order after six months of political turmoil.
The BBC's Jonathan Head in Bangkok said that TV networks, including the BBC, have ceased normal programming and a curfew is in place.
-
22 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window