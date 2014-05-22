Tourist in Phuket a month after the tsunami
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How will coup affect Thailand's tourists?

Thailand's army has announced it is taking control of the government and has suspended the constitution in a military coup.

Travel expert Simon Calder has been speaking about how the action will affect holidaymakers in the country.

  • 22 May 2014
Go to next video: 'Democracy not working' in Thailand