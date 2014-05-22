Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How will coup affect Thailand's tourists?
Thailand's army has announced it is taking control of the government and has suspended the constitution in a military coup.
Travel expert Simon Calder has been speaking about how the action will affect holidaymakers in the country.
-
22 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window