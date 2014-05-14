Media player
Video
Is Singapore the new high-fashion hub of the world?
Singapore is not usually thought of as a hub of high-fashion but it boasts one of the biggest names currently working in catwalk design.
Prabal Gurung's clothes are worn by some of the most famous women in the world including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and the Duchess of Cambridge.
The designer, who was born in Singapore and brought up in Nepal, has been talking to the BBC about how he became one of the leading names in high-fashion and his excitement at the growth of the fashion industry in Asia.
14 May 2014
