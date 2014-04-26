Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani
Afghan election set for Abdullah-Ghani run-off

The Afghan presidential election will go to a second round, after no candidate reached the 50% needed for an outright win, preliminary results show.

Former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah won most votes with 44.9%. Former World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani came second with 31.5%.

They are now expected to face a run-off vote on 28 May.

Bilal Sarwary reports from Kabul.

