Muhammad Mosa Khan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pakistan: 'Nine-month-old boy' accused of planning murder

A young boy, said to be only nine months old, has appeared in court in Pakistan on charges of planning a murder, threatening police and interfering in state affairs.

Muhammad Musa Khan is one of more than 30 people facing charges after a police raid to catch suspected gas thieves in the city of Lahore.

Dougal Shaw reports.

  • 05 Apr 2014
Go to next video: Hunger in Pakistan after dry winter