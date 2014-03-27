Asia Beats: Malaysia's Yuna

Video

Yuna is the first Malaysian artist to win over the American market.

She divides her time between her native country and Los Angeles, having been signed up by Indie-Pop records in 2011

Born Yunalis Mat Zara'ai, Yuna was exposed to different musical genres at a very young age thanks to her parents' love of music.

She started writing when she was 14 and performed her songs in public at the age of 19.

Her success in the music industry came in 2008 with the release of her self-titled 2008 EP and in 2010 she went on to win a number of prestigious awards in Malaysia.

Her latest album, Nocturnal was released in October 2013.

Yuna has also trained as a lawyer and has a successful women's clothing boutique in Kuala Lumpur.

She spoke to BBC News for the Asia Beats series.