Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Malaysia plane: Search day ends with no debris found
A second day of searching for sightings of possible debris from a missing Malaysian airliner in the southern Indian Ocean has proved fruitless.
The operation is due to start again on Saturday with extra vessels joining the search, Australian officials say.
Five aircraft took part in Friday's search for flight MH370, which vanished two weeks ago with 239 people on board.
Jon Donnison reports.
-
21 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-26677576/malaysia-plane-search-day-ends-with-no-debris-foundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window