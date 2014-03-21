Pilot searches from a Royal Australian Air force plane
Malaysia plane: Search day ends with no debris found

A second day of searching for sightings of possible debris from a missing Malaysian airliner in the southern Indian Ocean has proved fruitless.

The operation is due to start again on Saturday with extra vessels joining the search, Australian officials say.

Five aircraft took part in Friday's search for flight MH370, which vanished two weeks ago with 239 people on board.

Jon Donnison reports.

