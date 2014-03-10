People in a village
Dry winter kills more than 100 children in Pakistan

More than 100 children have died in Mithi and Tharparkar, two desert areas of Pakistan, following a very dry winter.

Local media is calling it a drought and the army has been called in to provide emergency food and medical relief.

BBC Urdu's Saba Eitizaz has been to one badly affected village.

