Burmese rapper Thxa Soe mixes tradition and new beats
Thxa Soe, a Burmese hip-hop artist from Rangoon, says his music stemmed from humiliation.
When he was asked about contemporary music from the country, which is also known as Myanmar, he said he only had covers of songs from other countries to perform.
His desire to create something new has led him to blend traditional songs with dance music.
Before the release of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2010 and the changes which followed, Thxa Soe was well-known in his country for being outspoken against the government.
20 Feb 2014
