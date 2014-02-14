Media player
Author Arundhati Roy 'dismayed' at Penguin India's book recall
The Penguin publishing group in India has responded to international criticism of its decision to withdraw from sale a book about Hinduism by a prominent US scholar.
Wendy Doniger's book The Hindus: An Alternative History had been the subject of a legal challenge claiming the text was offensive to Hindus.
Booker prize-winning author Arundhati Roy told the BBC it was a worrying development.
''It marks a shift, a very dismaying shift in submitting to the growing atmosphere of intolerance,'' she said.
14 Feb 2014
