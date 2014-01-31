Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A look at the intricate art of Chinese calligraphy
Calligraphy is a big part of Chinese culture, seen on banners in China - and around the world when the Chinese New Year is celebrated.
The words on the banners have very special meanings, but not everyone can be a calligrapher.
William Poon has been practicing the art for more than 40 years - which he began as a hobby while he ran a restaurant business in London.
As he explains, the right mood is essential for putting the right words on paper.
-
31 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-25973415/a-look-at-the-intricate-art-of-chinese-calligraphyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window