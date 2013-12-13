Media player
Trial of China's Gang of Four
The BBC's Philip Short reports on the trial of China's Gang of Four in 1980.
It was a show trial designed to cement the power of Deng Xiaoping as leader after Mao Zedong's death in 1976.
13 Dec 2013
