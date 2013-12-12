Media player
Bangladesh Islamist Abdul Kader Mullah hanged
A senior Islamist leader has been executed in Bangladesh for atrocities committed during the country's 1971 war of independence.
Abdul Kader Mullah, of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was the first person convicted by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) to be hanged.
Mahfuz Sadique reports from Dhaka.
12 Dec 2013
