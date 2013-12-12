Abdul Kader Mullah - File photo from February 2013
Bangladesh Islamist Abdul Kader Mullah hanged

A senior Islamist leader has been executed in Bangladesh for atrocities committed during the country's 1971 war of independence.

Abdul Kader Mullah, of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was the first person convicted by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) to be hanged.

Mahfuz Sadique reports from Dhaka.

