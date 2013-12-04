Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disputed islands explained
The BBC's Celia Hatton explains why China's announcement of a new air zone covering a small chain of islands claimed by both China and Japan has caused a diplomatic row.
The archipelago consists of five islands and three reefs. They are controlled by Japan after former owner Kunioki Kurihara sold them to the Japanese state in September 2012.
-
04 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window