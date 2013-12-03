Pavel Dmitrichenko (r)
Video

Bolshoi acid attack: Soloist Pavel Dmitrichenko jailed

A Moscow court has jailed Bolshoi Ballet soloist Pavel Dmitrichenko for six years for organising an acid attack on the company's artistic director.

Two fellow defendants were also convicted of a part in the attack.

Emily Buchanan reports.

