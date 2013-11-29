Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai PM: 'We need to protect democracy'
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has ruled out an early election, following the six days of protests aimed at removing her from office.
She said the situation in Thailand was not calm enough for polls and she would not authorise the use of force against protesters occupying government ministries.
Ms Shinawatra explained to the BBC's Jonathan Head how delicate the situation in Thailand was.
-
29 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window