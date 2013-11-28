Media player
Thailand PM protesters remain on Bangkok streets
Protesters have continued to rally in Bangkok despite calls from the prime minister to end their demonstrations.
Yingluck Shinawatra, who survived a no-confidence vote, has urged the anti-government demonstrators to end their street protests, saying they could harm the economy.
Jonathan Head reports from Bangkok.
28 Nov 2013
