Protesters rally in front of the national police headquarters in Bangkok
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand PM protesters remain on Bangkok streets

Protesters have continued to rally in Bangkok despite calls from the prime minister to end their demonstrations.

Yingluck Shinawatra, who survived a no-confidence vote, has urged the anti-government demonstrators to end their street protests, saying they could harm the economy.

Jonathan Head reports from Bangkok.

  • 28 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Will Thai protests hurt business morale?