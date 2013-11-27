The BBC's Lucy Williamson walks amongst a protest in Bangkok
Thailand: On the protest frontline in Bangkok

Political turmoil continues to escalate in Thailand where anti-government protesters have forced the evacuation of the top crime fighting government building - The Department of Special Investigations.

The BBC's Lucy Williamson has been out with protesters on the streets of Bangkok.

