Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand: On the protest frontline in Bangkok
Political turmoil continues to escalate in Thailand where anti-government protesters have forced the evacuation of the top crime fighting government building - The Department of Special Investigations.
The BBC's Lucy Williamson has been out with protesters on the streets of Bangkok.
-
27 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window