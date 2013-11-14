Media player
BBC TV crew held back at Sri Lanka Commonwealth event
A BBC cameraman was physically restrained by security officials at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo
The BBC's James Robbins and his cameraman Duncan Stone were attempting to film Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, at a media event before the formal opening of the Commonwealth meeting.
14 Nov 2013
