The Philippine government says it is facing its biggest ever logistical challenge following Typhoon Haiyan, which has affected more than 11 million people.

Rescue centres and hospitals are struggling to cope with the injured and displaced and have appealed for help.

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes visited one hospital in Tacloban, where he met a 13-year-old girl, who lost her entire family in the disaster.