President of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband
Miliband on violence against women in Philippines

President of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband talks to Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman about the humanitarian crisis in the Philippines, following Typhoon Haiyan which has affected up to 11 million people.

  • 13 Nov 2013
