Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yves Rossy flies around Mount Fuji in a jet pack
Most people would climb uphill to take in the wonders of Japan's Mount Fuji, but Swiss adventurer Yves Rossy chose to strap on a jet pack and fly around it instead.
With a flight time of around 10 minutes, he circled the world heritage site nine times over the course of a week.
Roopa Suchak reports.
-
06 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window