Yves Rossy flying around Mount Fuji
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yves Rossy flies around Mount Fuji in a jet pack

Most people would climb uphill to take in the wonders of Japan's Mount Fuji, but Swiss adventurer Yves Rossy chose to strap on a jet pack and fly around it instead.

With a flight time of around 10 minutes, he circled the world heritage site nine times over the course of a week.

Roopa Suchak reports.

  • 06 Nov 2013
Go to next video: 'Jetman' flies alongside US plane