Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pilot dies in Australia bushfire crash, NSW police say
A plane fighting bushfires in the Australian state of New South Wales has crashed, killing its pilot.
The pilot, who was the only person onboard the aircraft, has not been named but his family have been informed.
New South Wales Police Superintendent Joe Cassar told reporters that paramedics had been to the scene.
-
24 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-24650515/pilot-dies-in-australia-bushfire-crash-nsw-police-sayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window