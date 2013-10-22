Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australian policewoman finds home in ruins after fire
Policewoman Tegan Mobbs looks at the ruins of her Blue Mountains home which was destroyed by the wildfires that have hit New South Wales.
Mobbs and her partner were both at work when the fire struck and were unable to save their home.
On Tuesday morning more than 60 blazes were still alight, with 13 uncontained.
22 Oct 2013
