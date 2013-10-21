Map of Australia
Video

Australia fires: Weather forecast

A look at how this week's weather may affect the battle to stop bushfires across New South Wales, amid fears three blazes could merge.

The state has been badly hit by bushfires after the hottest September on record. It has declared a state of emergency.

  • 21 Oct 2013
