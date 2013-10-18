Video

The Rural Fire Service chief for New South Wales, Australia, has broken down while describing the battle being fought against raging bushfires.

Fire fighters are tackling a series of major blazes, with fears that hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

Fires are continuing to burn on the outskirts of Sydney, despite the easing of temperatures and winds. One man has died while trying to protect his home.

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons paid tribute to efforts to contain the blazes, telling reporters: "We've got the best fire fighters in the world."

Footage courtesy Australian Broadcasting Corporation