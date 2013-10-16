Typhoon destruction in Japan
Typhoon destruction path brushes Fukushima

At least 17 people have been killed in Japan following flooding and landslides triggered by one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in years.

Typhoon Wipha brushed the Japanese coast heading north-east past the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Its operator, Tepco, is pumping rainwater out of the facility to prevent further flooding.

  • 16 Oct 2013
