Vietnam holds state funeral for General Giap
Vietnam is holding an elaborate, two-day state funeral for General Vo Nguyen Giap, the commander credited with overseeing the defeat of French and US forces in his country, who died a week ago at the age of 102.
Hundreds of thousands of people have paid their respects at General Giap's Hanoi home, where he is lying in state, and at military centres across Vietnam.
Jonathan Head reports from Hanoi.
12 Oct 2013
