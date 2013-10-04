Media player
Sri Lanka war damage is open to tourists
The Sri Lankan military has blown up one of the final dwelling places of the dead leader of the Tamil Tiger militants, Velupillai Prabhakaran.
Since the end of the separatist war in 2009 the house and its deep bunker had become a tourist attraction for Sri Lankan visitors.
Now it has gone there will be questions about the fate of similar sites.
Mr Prabhakaran was the founder of the rebel group and led it for 25 years before its eventual defeat by the army.
However some war damage in the north of the island is clear to see and is open to tourists as this footage shows.
04 Oct 2013
