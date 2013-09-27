Video

In response to a BBC survey that suggests almost half of England's cemeteries could run out of space within the next 20 years, there has been a call to change the law to allow local authorities to reuse existing graves.

Tim Morris from the Institution of Cemetery and Crematorium Management said: "This situation really needs tackling now. Government inaction over the last couple of decades has just led us further towards a looming crisis in our burial grounds."

Robert Pigott reports.