Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Reuse graves in England or run out in 20 years'
In response to a BBC survey that suggests almost half of England's cemeteries could run out of space within the next 20 years, there has been a call to change the law to allow local authorities to reuse existing graves.
Tim Morris from the Institution of Cemetery and Crematorium Management said: "This situation really needs tackling now. Government inaction over the last couple of decades has just led us further towards a looming crisis in our burial grounds."
Robert Pigott reports.
-
27 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window