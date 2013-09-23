Media player
Typhoon Usagi: At least 25 die in south China storm
At least 25 people in southern China have been killed by Typhoon Usagi, the biggest storm to hit the area in more than 30 yea
Hong Kong escaped the worst damage but most flights were cancelled and its port - one of the world's busiest - shut down as the densely populated island braced itself for a direct hit.
Juliana Liu reports.
23 Sep 2013
