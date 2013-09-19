Media player
South Korea's love affair with Spam
The annual lunar thanksgiving holiday is celebrated in a unique way in South Korea, where it has become a tradition to give and receive cans of Spam as gifts.
The pre-cooked tins of pork were first brought to the country by US troops during the Korean War, and have since become a staple of South Korean life.
Lucy Williamson reports.
19 Sep 2013
