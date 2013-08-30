A long-tailed macaque holds a box of milk it has stolen from a house in Thailand's Chachoengsao province
Video

Thai home owners battle thieving monkey intruders

Residents of a village in Thailand that has been overrun by long-tailed macaque monkeys are resorting to desperate measures to protect their homes from the light-fingered creatures.

The monkeys regularly enter homes, stealing property and causing damage - much to the annoyance of villagers.

But conservationists say the increased interference by the monkeys is down to factors such as deforestation and human encroachment into the monkeys' habitat.

Tom Bayly reports.

  • 30 Aug 2013
