Thai home owners battle thieving monkey intruders
Residents of a village in Thailand that has been overrun by long-tailed macaque monkeys are resorting to desperate measures to protect their homes from the light-fingered creatures.
The monkeys regularly enter homes, stealing property and causing damage - much to the annoyance of villagers.
But conservationists say the increased interference by the monkeys is down to factors such as deforestation and human encroachment into the monkeys' habitat.
Tom Bayly reports.
30 Aug 2013
