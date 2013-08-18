Media player
Kazakhstan prisoners suffer 'brutal treatment'
Allegations of torture and humiliation have been made by inmates in Kazakhstan.
Human rights campaigners believe that aspects of forced labour camps - known as the gulag - from the Stalinist era still live on.
Rayhan Demytrie reports.
18 Aug 2013
