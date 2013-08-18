Inside a former prison
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kazakhstan prisoners suffer 'brutal treatment'

Allegations of torture and humiliation have been made by inmates in Kazakhstan.

Human rights campaigners believe that aspects of forced labour camps - known as the gulag - from the Stalinist era still live on.

Rayhan Demytrie reports.

  • 18 Aug 2013
Go to next video: Cameron in historic Kazakh visit