Japan firework festival explosion injures dozens
More than 50 people have been injured, 19 seriously, by an explosion at a summer fireworks festival in Japan's Kyoto prefecture.
Among the seriously hurt was a 10-year-old boy who was taken to the intensive care unit, firefighters said.
The incident happened at about 19:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday at a viewing venue in Fukuchiyama, before the fireworks were due to start.
16 Aug 2013
