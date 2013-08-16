Crowds moving away from the burning firework display
Japan firework festival explosion injures dozens

More than 50 people have been injured, 19 seriously, by an explosion at a summer fireworks festival in Japan's Kyoto prefecture.

Among the seriously hurt was a 10-year-old boy who was taken to the intensive care unit, firefighters said.

The incident happened at about 19:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday at a viewing venue in Fukuchiyama, before the fireworks were due to start.

