Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australian PM Kevin Rudd calls September election
Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has called an election for 7 September, six weeks after defeating former PM Julia Gillard in a Labor party vote.
The date was announced after he visited the governor-general, a formality preceding an election announcement.
He said: "The next month or so is going to be a pretty tough one".
-
04 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window