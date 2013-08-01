Media player
Pakistani TV show criticised after giving away babies
One of Pakistan's leading TV shows has awarded two abandoned babies to childless couples - all with viewers watching the drama unfold.
The show is hugely popular but it has been accused of holding a stunt just to boost ratings.
The BBC's Orla Guerin reports.
01 Aug 2013
