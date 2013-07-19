Media player
Indonesia: 12 prisoners escape jail on Batam island
Indonesians have been warned to be on the lookout for escaped prisoners for the second time in less than a week.
Just days after more than 100 escaped from a jail in Medan there's been a breakout on the island of Batam.
12 prisoners escaped after attacking their guards but one has since been recaptured.
Ashleigh Nghiem reports.
19 Jul 2013
