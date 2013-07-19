Police van outside Batam jail
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia: 12 prisoners escape jail on Batam island

Indonesians have been warned to be on the lookout for escaped prisoners for the second time in less than a week.

Just days after more than 100 escaped from a jail in Medan there's been a breakout on the island of Batam.

12 prisoners escaped after attacking their guards but one has since been recaptured.

Ashleigh Nghiem reports.

  • 19 Jul 2013
Go to next video: Indonesia prison break: Five dead