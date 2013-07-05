Thai policemen try to lose weight in a fitness boot camp.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai potbellied policemen battle the bulge in boot camp

At their last annual check-up, more than three-quarters of around 200,000 Thai police officers were shown to have some sort of health problem - one of which was obesity.

Now the overweight crime-fighters are battling the bulge with a 12-day fitness boot camp aimed at whipping them into shape.

Miranda Hurst reports.

  • 05 Jul 2013
Go to next video: Taiwanese urged to improve fitness