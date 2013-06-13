Media player
Why are Pakistan's power supply problems worsening?
Power blackouts have become a regular part of everyday life in Pakistan with some areas going without electricity for up to 20 hours a day.
The country's new Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has promised to make easing the crisis one of his top priorities.
A major cause of the problem is thought to be residents - both rich and poor - who illegally connect their homes to their city's power grid by attaching metal hooks to nearby electricity lines.
Zarghuna Kargar reports.
Video produced by BBC Persian's Mohammad Vaziri
13 Jun 2013
