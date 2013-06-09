Video

Officials from North and South Korea are holding their first government-level talks in more than two years.

The talks are taking place at Panmunjom, a military compound in the demilitarised zone between the two countries.

It comes after months of rising tension and war-like gestures from both sides, culminating in the suspension in April of all activity in the Kaesong joint commercial zone.

Kevin Kim in Seoul says there is "cautious optimism", as well as questions, over North Korea's agreement to the talks.